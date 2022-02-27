70,906 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

