$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

