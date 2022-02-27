8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.35 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

