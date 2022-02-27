9,123 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.