9,123 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMGN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
