97,699 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 90,486 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,760.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

