990,000 Shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000.

Shares of OXACU stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

