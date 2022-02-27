Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,040. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

