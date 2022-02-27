Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Accuray worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

