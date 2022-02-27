Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00225080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

