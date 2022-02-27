ACoconut (AC) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. ACoconut has a market cap of $311,633.29 and $32,194.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

