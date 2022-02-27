Actinium (ACM) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $551,145.81 and approximately $9,249.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,316,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

