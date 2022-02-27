Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $24,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

