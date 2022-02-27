Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

