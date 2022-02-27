Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.41.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.