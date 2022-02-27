Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

