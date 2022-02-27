AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.79 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

