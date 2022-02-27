AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

