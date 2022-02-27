ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGESY. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.91) to €59.00 ($67.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $49.83 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

