Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Agiliti worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agiliti alerts:

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.