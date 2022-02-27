AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.