AI Doctor Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $77,791.35 and $616.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00110237 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

