Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $133.99 million and $2.89 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

