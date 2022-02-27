Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,593,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 323,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 757,149 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.