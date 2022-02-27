Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Reaches $21,576.66

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $21,576.66 and $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.57 or 0.06952890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073286 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.