Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

