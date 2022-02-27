Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.