Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $191.95 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

