Alchemy Pay Trading 8% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $186.65 million and $35.75 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00268624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00078487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00086539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,749,815 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.