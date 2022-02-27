Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

Shares of ARE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

