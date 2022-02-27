Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $96.25 million and $76.43 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

