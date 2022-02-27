Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $640.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.26 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 178,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

