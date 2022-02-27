Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

