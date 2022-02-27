Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.