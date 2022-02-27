AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $97,015.34 and approximately $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.