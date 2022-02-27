Alpaca Finance One Day Volume Hits $33.66 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

