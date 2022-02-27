alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

ALSRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

