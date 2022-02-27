AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE ALA opened at C$27.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.99. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

