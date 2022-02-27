Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,705 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Alteryx worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

