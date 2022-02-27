Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

