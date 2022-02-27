Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

