Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report $414.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.40 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

