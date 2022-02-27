American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,644 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.