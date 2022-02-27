American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of American Electric Power worth $316,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

