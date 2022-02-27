American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Billion

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 billion and the lowest is $11.16 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $51.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $58.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $133.79 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.