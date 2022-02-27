American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $202.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.