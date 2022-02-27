American International Group Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

