American International Group Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gentex worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

GNTX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

