American International Group Inc. Has $13.85 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

