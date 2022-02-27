American International Group Inc. Invests $13.37 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,371,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,761,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

