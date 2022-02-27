American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $71,288,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $35,210,832,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 8,694,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,271. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

