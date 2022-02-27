American International Group Inc. Sells 11,365 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

